Huron Capital promotes one to VP

Huron Capital has promoted Cale Kaczmarek to vice president. He first joined Huron in 2020 as an associate.

DETROIT (March 3, 2022) — Leading middle market private equity firm Huron Capital (“Huron”) announced today that it has promoted Cale Kaczmarek to Vice President. In this role, Cale is an integral member of the investment team working directly with senior members of the firm and its portfolio company management teams to execute and perform diligence on new investments and support the management of existing investments.

Kaczmarek is a rising star at the firm having been promoted twice since joining as an Associate in 2020. He has quickly established himself as a versatile private equity professional who is capable of building enduring relationships and trust with his colleagues and portfolio company management teams.

He currently works on several key platform investments in the facility, infrastructure and utility services sectors including Albireo Energy, Pueblo Mechanical & Controls and Sunland Asphalt. Kaczmarek was also a member of the deal team for Sciens Building Solutions during its sale to funds managed by global investment firm Carlyle in December 2021.

“Cale Kaczmarek exemplifies the qualities we look for in a member of the Huron team. He not only has the core technical and quantitative skills required of any successful private equity professional – he also excels at developing meaningful relationships through his collaborative and team-based approach,” said Brian Rassel, Partner at Huron.

Prior to joining Huron, Kaczmarek was an investment banking analyst in William Blair’s services and industrials group, where he was responsible for executing mergers and acquisitions transactions. His responsibilities included valuation, financial analysis, deal execution, and strategic advisory for both sell-side and buy-side engagements. Kaczmarek earned a bachelor’s degree in Finance from Michigan State University.

“We are grateful for Cale’s contributions the last two years and look forward to the meaningful impact we expect he will have as a high-potential future leader of this firm ,” said Jim Mahoney, Managing Partner at Huron. “With top-tier talent, impressive business acumen and intellectual horsepower combined with his character and drive , Cale embodies the attributes that set the Huron team apart from its peers.”

