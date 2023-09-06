Hussein joins Hg as partner

In this role, Hussein will help lead the Hg Mercury Fund strategy across North America.

Hg has hired Farouk Hussein has joined the firm as a partner.

In this role, Hussein will help lead the Hg Mercury Fund strategy across North America. He will be based in New York.

On his appointment, Hussein said in a statement, “Hg is increasingly establishing itself locally as a leading firm in software investing. It’s a very exciting time to join as we build out the differentiated capabilities of the Mercury team across the US and Canada, leveraging the strong foundation in Europe. I really look forward to working with David and Alan to grow our team and skill set here further.”

Prior to joining Hg, Hussein was a founding partner at SQN Investors. He previously spent over a decade at HGGC and JMI Equity, where he also led and focused on numerous successful enterprise software investments.

Hg targets the technology sector mostly in Europe and the U.S. Hg has $65 billion in funds under management.