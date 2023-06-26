IBM to acquire software firm Apptio from Vista in $4.6bn take-private deal

The deal is expected to close in the latter half of 2023.

Vista acquired Apptio in January 2019

Based in Austin, Vista Equity invests in enterprise software, data and tech companies

The private equity firm was founded in 2000

Vista Equity Partners has agreed to sell Bellevue, Washington-based Apptio, a provider of financial tech software, to IBM in a take-private deal for $4.6 billion.

The deal is expected to close in the latter half of 2023.

“We are committed to building resilient enterprise software companies, which has proven to be highly attractive to strategic and financial buyers, as well as public markets,” said Robert F. Smith, founder, chairman and CEO of Vista Equity Partners. “Our investment philosophy, value creation strategy, and industry expertise enables us to identify and partner with companies that have the potential for long-term success. Apptio has transformed how leading organizations optimize their IT spend and performance for better outcomes. We are proud of these shared accomplishments and look forward to seeing Apptio further evolve with IBM.”

Vista acquired Apptio in January 2019.

Based in Armonk, New York, IBM is a multinational tech corporation.

Based in Austin, Vista Equity invests in enterprise software, data and tech companies. The private equity firm was founded in 2000.