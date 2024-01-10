Ice cream products maker Mini Melts secures investment from Altamont Capital

Mini Melts founder and CEO Dan Kilcoyne will remain CEO of the business and a major investor alongside Altamont and existing shareholders.

Raymond James acted as financial advisor to Mini Melts USA

Based in the San Francisco Bay area, Altamont Capital Partners invests in the middle market

The private equity firm has over $4 billion in assets under management

Altamont Capital Partners has made an investment in Mini Melts, a provider of ice cream products based in the Philadelphia area. No financial terms were disclosed.

Mini Melts founder and CEO Dan Kilcoyne will remain CEO of the business and a major investor alongside Altamont and existing shareholders.

“Mini Melts has established itself as a leader in frozen novelties. The brand’s products are some of the highest selling single-serve products in on-the-go locations today. We believe the beaded ice cream category has expandable growth potential,” said Altamont Principal Kabir Mundkur in a statement. “Mini Melts brings moments of joy to life with a product that’s quite simply delicious. We are excited to invest in the brand and bring Mini Melts into more consumers’ hands while fostering new and exciting innovation in the future.”

Capital Southwest Corporation and Main Street Capital Corporation provided financing for the transaction and Ropes & Gray LLP and Morrison & Foerster LLP served as legal advisors to Altamont. Raymond James acted as financial advisor and Stradley Ronon served as a legal advisor to Mini Melts USA.

Based in the San Francisco Bay area, Altamont Capital Partners invests in the middle market. The firm has over $4 billion in assets under management.