ICG hires Croteau as managing director

ICG has named Ryan Croteau as managing director, focusing on consultant relations.

Croteau will be based in ICG’s New York office.

He joins ICG from Sun Life Capital Management, where he served as head of consultant relations. Prior to joining SLC Management in 2017, Croteau spent over a decade at Standish Mellon Asset Management, most latterly as senior consultant relations manager.

On the hire, Chris Austin, head of consultant relations and US marketing and client relations, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to have attracted someone of Ryan’s calibre to join our US marketing and client relations team. We have built a significant business in the United States and Ryan will strengthen the depth and breadth of our consultant coverage across the US and Canada. We view investment consultants as a strategic channel and recognize the important role they serve in designing and implementing client investment programs.”

Currently, ICG is managing $74.5 billion of assets. ICG is listed on the London Stock Exchange.