ICV Partners-backed Horizon Air Freight merges with Swift Marine

Horizon Air Freight, which is backed by ICV Partners, has merged with Swift Marine. No financial terms were disclosed.

The newly combined enty will be known as Horizon Group and provide marine logistics and port agency services in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe.

On the transaction, Zeena Rao, a managing director of ICV Partners, said in a statement, “It’s rare to find two companies with such consistent missions, visions, and values that put the customer first. The combination of Horizon and Swift provides customers with best-in-class service and capabilities worldwide.”

Steve Leondis serves as CEO of Horizon Group while Nico Koumbatis serves as CEO of Swift Marine.

Based in Miami, ICV Partners invests in the lower middle market. ICV was founded in 1999.