Igneo Infrastructure Partners buys data center provider US Signal

Igneo Infrastructure Partners has acquired Grand Rapids, Michigan-based US Signal, a data center and network solutions provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

US Signal operates a 9,500 route mile fiber network and eight data centers across nine states in the upper Midwest.

“Igneo enters 2023 with strong momentum. We are excited to add US Signal to our growing portfolio in North America, where we continue to see strong tailwinds in the digital infrastructure sector,” said Michael Ryder, partner and co-head of Igneo in North America. om a state,emt. “This is our third global investment in the digital sector. Our focus remains on high-quality, mid-market, critical infrastructure businesses like US Signal.”

US Signal represents Igneo’s first investment in the U.S. telecommunications sector and the fourth platform asset in North America.

US Signal was advised by Bank Street and Dickinson Wright while Igneo was advised by KeyBanc Capital Markets and Mayer Brown.

US Signal was founded in 2001.

Igneo Infrastructure Partners invests in mid-market infrastructure companies in the UK, Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand. Igneo manages $16.5 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022.