Igneo Infrastructure Partners to acquire solar energy firm Soltage

Igneo Infrastructure Partners has agreed to acquire a majority equity stake in Soltage, a New Jersey-based renewable power producer. The transaction is expected to close later this year. No financial terms were disclosed.

Igneo is acquiring the equity interest in Soltage from investors, including Prudential Private Capital, alongside members of the company’s management team.

Soltage co-founder and CEO Jesse Grossman, Chief Financial Officer Sripradha Ilango, and other current members of the management team will retain ownership stakes in the company.

Soltage was established in 2005. The company deployed over $1 billion into approximately 125 clean energy projects for utility, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers.

“Igneo is committed to partnering with management teams to create a more sustainable future, and we’re pleased to expand our U.S. footprint with our investment in Soltage,” said John DiMarco, managing director at Igneo in a statement. “Jesse and his team have a long and strong record of developing and managing solar and storage assets. Their deep experience and agility will enable Soltage to move into new geographic markets and electrification technologies.”

Mayer Brown was legal counsel for Igneo while Macquarie Capital was financial advisor. Foley Hoag and Citi served as Soltage’s legal and financial advisors.

Igneo Infrastructure Partners invests in mid-market infrastructure companies in the UK,

Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand. Igneo manages approximately $18 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023.

Igneo Infrastructure Partners is part of First Sentier Investors Group.