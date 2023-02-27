IGP-backed AEM acquires Central Semiconductor

Based in San Diego, AEM is an electronics platform of mission-critical circuit protection, power conditioning, and RF components.

AEM, which is backed by Industrial Growth Partners, has acquired Hauppauge, Long Island-based Central Semiconductor, a maker of semiconductor solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in San Diego, AEM is an electronics platform of mission-critical circuit protection, power conditioning, and RF components.

Central Semiconductor was founded in 1974.

“The acquisition of Central Semiconductor provides AEM with a full suite of discrete power conditioning components, which we view as highly complementary with AEM’s existing portfolio of circuit protection products,” commented Rick Busch, CEO of AEM, in a statement. “We are excited for Central Semiconductor and its employees to join the AEM family and believe we will be better positioned to serve the needs of our combined customer base through this broader product offering,”

Based in San Francisco, Industrial Growth Partner invests in the middle market. Founded in 1997, the private equity firm has raised over $3.4 billion of equity capital raised since inception.