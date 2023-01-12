IGP-backed APCT to buy Advanced Circuits for $220m

The deal is expected to close in February 2023

APCT is a manufacturer of printed circuit boards

Jefferies LLC acted as financial advisor to CODI on the transaction

APCT, a portfolio company of Industrial Growth Partners, has agreed to acquire Aurora, Colorado-based Advanced Circuits, a maker of printed circuit boards, for about $220 million. The seller is Compass Diversified.

APCT is a manufacturer of printed circuit boards.

“We partnered with John and Jeff Yacoub and the Advanced Circuits management team over sixteen years ago. They have been exceptional partners and friends over that period, and we are proud to have supported them as they built a true industry leader at Advanced Circuits,” said Elias Sabo, CEO of Compass Diversified, in a statement. “We believe our permanent capital structure and the longer holding period it afforded CODI in this partnership helped create significant value for our shareholders. APCT represents the right partner for the Company in the next step of its journey and we wish them success.”

The deal is expected to close in February 2023.

Jefferies LLC acted as financial advisor to CODI while Ropes & Gray LLP acted as legal counsel to CODI. Kirkland & Ellis LLP provided legal counsel to APCT.

CODI was founded in 1998.