IGP buys manufacturer Hultec

Industrial Growth Partners has acquired Fort Worth, Texas-based Hultec, a provider of engineered elastomer gaskets, seals, and other critical products for the potable and non-potable water, industrial, and agricultural end markets.

The deal was done in partnership with Hultec management, the Corbett family and certain outside investors.

No financial terms were disclosed.

“IGP’s track record in the rubber polymer industry and infrastructure-related end markets made them a perfect partner for Hultec,” commented Brad Corbett Jr., president of S&B Technical Products/Hultec, in a statement. “Their growth-oriented philosophy and experience supporting family ownership transitions stood out as a true differentiator and made IGP our partner of choice to carry on the legacy of our family-founded company. The Corbett family and entire Hultec team are excited to partner with IGP as we continue to grow and strengthen our business.”

Based in San Francisco, IGP invests in mid-market industrial companies. It was founded in 1997.