IK Partners to buy fund services platform Trustmoore

IK Partners has entered an agreement to buy a majority stake in Trustmoore.
The active founders will reinvest significantly in the business alongside the existing management team.
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Trustmoore is a boutique fund and corporate services platform offering a comprehensive range of integrated services across four core areas: fund services, corporate services, capital markets and private clients.