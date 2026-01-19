IK Partners to buy fund services platform Trustmoore

Trustmoore was founded in 2005

IK Partners has entered an agreement to buy a majority stake in Trustmoore.

The active founders will reinvest significantly in the business alongside the existing management team.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Trustmoore is a boutique fund and corporate services platform offering a comprehensive range of integrated services across four core areas: fund services, corporate services, capital markets and private clients.