ILPA names Choi as CEO

Prior to ILPA, she was VP of industry and external affairs for the Emerging Markets Private Equity Association

ILPA represents over $2 trillion of private equity assets under management

The organization is headquartered in Washington, DC

The Institutional Limited Partners Association has appointed Jennifer Choi as CEO.

She has served as ILPA’s acting CEO since June 2022.

Previously, Choi was managing director of Industry Affairs at ILPA. Prior to ILPA, she was vice president of industry and external affairs for the Emerging Markets Private Equity Association (now known as the Global Private Capital Association).

On Choi’s new appointment, Alison Nankivell, ILPA Board of Directors Chair and BDC Capital senior vice president of fund investments, in a statement. “Jen is a long-tenured ILPA leader who will bring a wealth of industry expertise and experience to the role, and we could not be happier to have her taking the helm of ILPA. As we close out the 20th anniversary year at ILPA, we’re eager to begin this next chapter with her innovative leadership and insight into how to bring the most value to LPs and strengthen the industry.”

Representing over $2 trillion of private equity assets under management, ILPA is an organization focused on advancing the interests of LPs and their beneficiaries. Members include public and private pensions, insurers, endowments and foundations, family offices, development finance institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. ILPA is headquartered in Washington, D.C.