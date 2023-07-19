IMB Partners invests in GovCon provider eTel

The investment will be used to scale organizational infrastructure and capabilities to undertake larger contracts.

eTel was founded in 2005

IMB invests in lower middle market companies serving government agencies and electric and gas utilities

IMB Partners has made an investment in eTelligent Group, a Leesburg, Virginia-based provider of emerging technologies and program management solutions to the U.S. Government.

“We are excited to hit the ground running with the highly-skilled and experienced team of professionals at eTel,” says Norman Yu, a director at IMB Partners in a statement. “The eTel team has laid some very impressive groundwork, and IMB sees a great opportunity to grow, diversify, and strengthen the business both inside and outside of the IRS. eTel is the partner we have been looking for, and we are ready to roll up our sleeves with eTel and further our commitment to serving the GovCon sector.”

