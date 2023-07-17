Imperial Capital-backed Birch acquires luxury medical spa Amara

Amara offers a diverse array of medical aesthetic treatments, primarily focusing on injectables

Its founder, Greg Smith, will continue to lead the company’s operations

Amara is Birch’s second investment to date

Birch Medical Spas, backed by Canadian private equity firm Imperial Capital Group, has acquired Amara Med Spa, a luxury medical spa operating five clinics in northern Florida. No financial terms were disclosed.

Amara offers a diverse array of medical aesthetic treatments, primarily focusing on injectables. Its founder, Greg Smith, will continue to lead the company’s operations.

Based in Denver, Colorado, Birch was launched in 2022 by Imperial to be a medical spa-focused acquisition platform as part of the private equity firm’s Back, Buy and Build strategy. Amara is the platform’s second investment to date.

“I’m very excited to partner with the private equity leader in the med spa space. The ease of this acquisition and the trust I have in this group gives me confidence in the bright future ahead for our employees and clinics,” said Amara’s Smith in a statement. “With Imperial’s backing, we are thrilled to announce we will be building out locations across Florida and Georgia. Our dedicated employees are not just team members; they are our valued partners, and together, we are committed to building an exceptional business. Our differentiated platform for injectors and aestheticians sets a new standard in the industry, making us an attractive choice for top talent. Please reach out to me directly if you would like to learn more about Amara and the new opportunities around Florida and Georgia.”

Based in Toronto, Imperial Capital Group invests in entrepreneurial and founder‐owned mid-market companies across healthcare, business services and consumer service industries in the US and Canada. The firm has more than $3.5 billion in assets under management.