Improving supply chain efficiency drew Accel-KKR’s interest in Loftware

The infusion of cloud-based services in the supply chain ecosystem goes a long way toward improving efficiency and transparency, Park Durrett, a managing director of Accel-KKR, told PE Hub.

The Menlo Park, California-based tech-focused PE firm recently invested in Loftware, a Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based provider of cloud-based enterprise software that handles labeling and artwork management. Accel-KKR joins current investor, Boston-based Riverside Partners, which initially took control of Loftware in 2014.

Loftware’s software aims to help companies improve accuracy, traceability and compliance while improving the quality, speed and efficiency of their labeling.

“This is a business with mission-critical solutions and strong retention rates that are solving critical customer pain points today,” Durrett said. “It has a diversified revenue stream geographically across North America, Europe and Asia, and serves a variety of industries, including highly regulated and compliance-driven markets.”

Loftware’s software stores information in barcodes, which helps shippers, carriers, manufacturers, warehouse inventory managers, grocery stores and other stakeholders in the supply chain ecosystem move goods accurately and in a timely fashion, Durrett said.

In the past, shippers sent out goods with no means to trace them until they reached their destination. But the modern supply chain ecosystem demands more. “Being able to track the exact cargo shipments, including highly regulated or sensitive goods, such as in pharmaceutical life sciences, is becoming increasingly important in this day and age,” Durrett explained.

The market for Loftware’s offerings is growing, he added.

To scale the company, the firm is looking at organic strategies, such as increasing its customer base. Accel-KKR is also looking at M&A, capitalizing on the fragmentation of the market to penetrate new geographies, Durrett said.

But this investment is coming at a time when many economies across the world are facing some level of strain due to factors such as inflation and geopolitics, a situation that can add stress to the global supply chain.

Accel-KKR’s investment strategy of focusing on “market leaders that have very durable revenue streams of mission-critical services” can help Loftware weather economic storms, Durrett noted.

“From a capitalization standpoint, we use conservative levels of debt for our businesses to ensure that our companies can comfortably manage their businesses and invest in their products [and] their people to help businesses grow over a long term,” he added.

About its investment partner, Riverside Partners, Durrett said this combination will provide an attractive capital base for future investments in the business, including M&A. “They have been a true partner throughout this process, and it speaks volumes about their mutual commitment to Loftware in making it successful, given that they have maintained a very meaningful stake in this business and are as excited as we are about the future prospects for the company.”