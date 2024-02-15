In the classroom: PE goes back to school with 6 notable deals

Five Arrows, Leeds Equity and Bain Capital Double Impact are among the buyout shops betting on education and edtech.

The education sector took a hit during the covid-19 outbreak as schools shifted from in-person classes to virtual sessions. To compensate for that new reality, a profusion of edtech services was introduced to the mainstream to streamline teacher training and student comfort. The market became hot and then not so hot.

Lately, dealmakers have become bullish again, particularly when it comes to the transformative effects of technology on the space. The global education market is estimated to soar to $8 trillion in value by 2030, according to Morgan Stanley research. That’s a whole lot of rulers and blackboards.

One of the most active investors in this space has been Bain Capital Double Impact. After investing in a number of edtech companies and service providers, which include TeachTown, HiMama, Penn Foster and Meteor Education, Bain Capital’s impact investing strategy recently zeroed in on another edtech firm, Branching Minds. For BCDI, investing in education is not a passing fad but a central part of the firm’s investment thesis.

Asked by PE Hub about his firm’s affinity for this sector, BCDI partner Iain Ware said: “We believe that innovative education technology companies, like Branching Minds, that enable concrete improvements in educator practice and student achievement will continue to thrive as districts look to address learning loss and expand access to education thereby improving outcomes.”

Following are six recent education deals that caught our eye:

Five Arrows buys N2y

Last May, Five Arrows, Rothschild & Co’s alternative assets arm, made decisive tracks in the sector when it snapped up the majority stake in N2y, a provider of technology for students with unique learning challenges. Providence Equity Partners retained a minority stake in N2y, which is based in Huron, Ohio.

Marc‑Olivier Laurent, a co-founder of Five Arrows and managing partner of Five Arrows Long Term Fund (FALT), and Jayson Yuan, managing director of FALT, praised N2y’s ability to grow and scale while maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction.

“With an increased population of unique learners across the globe, we believe in N2y’s ability to meet educational needs with their proven solutions, culture of innovation and mission‑driven ethos and focus,” said both Laurent and Yuan.

Golden Vision Capital recaps Hawkes Learning

In September, Golden Vision Capital announced the recapitalization of South Carolina-based edtech company Hawkes Learning.

GVC, a Singapore-based investment firm that targets business services and healthcare services companies, gravitated toward Hawkes’ unmined potential to become an industry leader. GVC’s capital infusion could help Hawkes attain that goal, “providing them with the tools to make the business truly transformative,” noted Eli Boufis, the firm’s head of private equity Americas.

Founded in 1979, Hawkes is an educational software company that provides instructional content and mastery-based learning course materials.

Leeds Equity Partners buys Big Blue Marble Academy

Ushering in the New Year was Leeds Equity Partners’ buyout of Big Blue Marble Academy, an early childhood education provider across the Southeast US.

The transaction aligned with Leeds’ focus on knowledge industries. For Leeds, a special attraction was early childhood education being a “systemically undeserved sector in the US,” said Leeds managing director Chris Mairs.

“We are dedicated to providing both capital and strategic support to innovators in this field,” Mairs continued, “and we are so pleased to partner with Jeff [Wahl, CEO of Big Blue Marble Academy] and the entire BBMA team to help accelerate their expansion while continuing to deliver exceptional student outcomes.”

Avathon Capital acquires Magical Beginnings

The end of January saw yet another deal in this sector when Avathon Capital said it would buy Magical Beginnings, a network of early childhood education centers in the greater Boston area.

The Chicago buyout shop, which invests in lower mid-market companies in the education and workforce markets, found Magical Beginning’s mission and growth especially enticing.

“It’s a privilege to be entrusted with spearheading Magical Beginnings’ next chapter and to grow a business that delivers such meaningful outcomes for young children and educators across the field,” said Shawn Domanic, a principal at Avathon.

Bain Capital Double Impact backs Branching Minds

Despite the wintry weather, the heat in the edtech sector skyrocketed when Bain Capital Double Impact said in early February it was investing in Branching Minds.

Branching Minds’ solid reputation of supporting children’s educational needs appealed to BCDI. Of special note was Branching Minds’ going “beyond data analytics to serve as a co-pilot and central hub for student interventions,” BCDI’s Ware said in a statement.

Millpond invests in Galileo Education

Also in February, Millpond Equity Partners said it was providing capital to Galileo Education, a provider of non-traditional education to pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade students that is based in Franklin, Tennessee. The undisclosed investment will be used to both expand Galileo’s portfolio of schools, which include The Cyzner Institute and Galileo Preparatory Academy, and for future acquisitions.

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, Millpond targets the education, training and outsourced business services sectors.

“We are very excited to partner with Galileo and work together to enhance and build upon the stellar history of the initial schools and continue to add highly reputable and efficacious institutions to the platform,” said Millpond partner Mark Eidemueller.

Though it’s still early in the year, based on the recent brisk volume in this flourishing market, PE Hub predicts much more to come in 2024.