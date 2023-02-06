Incline acquires pest control firm Barefoot

Barefoot was founded in 2011 by Joseph Barclay and Jason Revill.

Incline Equity Partners has acquired Austin, Texas-based Barefoot Mosquito & Pest Control, a provider of environmentally-conscious pest control services. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are enthusiastic about our partnership with the Barefoot team,” said Brad Phillips, managing director at Incline, in a statement. “Joseph and Jason have built a strong platform in a mosquito-friendly region, where demand is recurring and non-discretionary. There is significant opportunity to enter new geographies and explore additional service offerings through a combination of strategic M&A and greenfield openings.”

Based in Pittsburgh, Incline invests in a number of sectors that include light manufacturing, business services, healthcare services and consumer durables.