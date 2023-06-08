Incline P&C Group inks $125m from Braemont

Incline’s current programs cover lines including private passenger auto, cargo, commercial auto, flood, homeowners, motorcycle, pet and workers’ compensation insurance

Braemont has invested $125 million in Austin-based Incline P&C Group, an insurance program market services firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Incline’s current programs cover lines including private passenger auto, cargo, commercial auto, flood, homeowners, motorcycle, pet and workers’ compensation insurance.

Robert Covington, managing partner of Braemont said in a statement, “Incline is a leading program carrier, and we are pleased to partner with Chris McClellan and the leadership team to help expand the platform and continue to be an innovator in the insurance industry. The company has experienced incredible growth in premium volume and program acquisition and through this investment, we are excited to join Incline on their mission to continue to be the premier insurance program market services firm.”

Barclays, plc served as financial advisor to Incline.

Incline P&C Group was founded in 2015.

Based in Dallas, Braemont invests in the technology, business service & financial service sector. The firm was founded in 2021.