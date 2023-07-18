Incline scoops up fall protection equipment provider GME Supply

Caleb Messer serves as CEO of GME and Beau Aero is founder and chairman.

Incline Equity Partners has acquired Columbia, Missouri-based GME Supply Co, a distributor of fall protection, safety and productivity equipment. No financial terms were disclosed.

“GME has differentiated itself through deep industry knowledge, regulatory expertise and key supplier relationships,” said Leon Rubinov, a senior partner at Incline in a statement. “Through these supplier partnerships and strategic M&A, we expect to offer additional product categories and expand into adjacent end markets.”

Caleb Messer serves as CEO of GME and Beau Aero is founder and chairman.

Based in Pittsburgh, Incline was founded in 2011. The private equity firm targets the specialized light manufacturing, business services, healthcare services, consumer durables, value-added distribution, retail, transportation, and software sectors.