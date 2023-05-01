India decarbonization platform Serentica picks up an additional $250m from KKR

This latest capital infusion will be used by Serentica to install renewable energy and aid clean energy delivery to large-scale industrial customers

​KKR has agreed to invest an additional $250 million in India-based Serentica Renewables, a provider of clean energy solutions. The investment follows KKR’s $400 million funding in November 2022.

​​On the transaction, Hardik Shah, a partner at KKR, said in a statement, “As India continues to develop at pace, clean energy solutions will play a growing and important role in meeting the country’s energy demands, especially in the industrial and hard-to-abate industries that Serentica looks to support. We are pleased to extend our relationship with Serentica to support their growth and propel their mission to enable India’s energy transition.”

Established in 2022, Serentica Renewables is focused on industrial decarbonization. Serentica is also backed by Twinstar Overseas Limited.