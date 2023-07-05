Industrial automation firm PACIV secures investment from HCAP

The transaction is part of a co-investment with Blackford Capital, who announced their acquisition of PACIV earlier this month.

HCAP Partners has made an investment in San Juan, Puerto Rico-based PACIV, a provider of industrial automation solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

The transaction is part of a co-investment with Blackford Capital, who announced their acquisition of PACIV earlier this month.

“We are thrilled to partner with Blackford Capital, a firm known for its successful investment track record in lower middle market,” said Frank Mora, a partner at HCAP Partners in a statement. “We are committed to deploying capital in underserved markets that have the potential to generate job growth and economic impact. PACIV’s proven capabilities and deep industry knowledge make them an ideal candidate for investment and we are excited to support their expansion efforts.”

HCAP Partners invests in underserved, lower-middle market companies throughout California and the Western U.S.

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Blackford Capital targets lower middle-market companies, with a focus on the manufacturing, industrial and distribution industries.

PACIV was founded in 1997.