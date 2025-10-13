Inflexion-backed ANS picks up Sci-Net Business Solutions
This follows ANS’s September acquisition of data engineering consultancy Makutu.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
This follows ANS’s September acquisition of data engineering consultancy Makutu.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination