Inflexion’s Flor Kassai: A force of nature
'We’ve always had a very strong position in the UK – it's our fortress and we will always look for the very best deals here. But we wanted to continue to grow, whilst maintaining that very high bar.'
'We’ve always had a very strong position in the UK – it's our fortress and we will always look for the very best deals here. But we wanted to continue to grow, whilst maintaining that very high bar.'
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination