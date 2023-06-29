Innovatus-backed Meet the People buys digital agency Saltwater Collective

Meet the People was founded by Tim Ringel in 2021.

Meet the People, an advertising group backed by Innovatus Capital Partners, has acquired Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based digital agency Saltwater Collective.

The deal follows previous acquisitions by Meet the People, including VSA Partners, Public Label, Match Transact and Match Retail.

“We are pleased to welcome the Saltwater Collective to Meet The People given their experienced and creative management team and complimentary business in digital and traditional media that will continue to expand our portfolio of offerings for clients,” said Innovatus CEO and founding partner David Schiff in a statement.

Innovatus is a New York-based asset management firm creating value for investors in private equity, private debt and real estate. The firm has approximately $2 billion in assets under management.

Meet the People was founded by Tim Ringel in 2021.