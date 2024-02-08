Innovatus Capital-backed Meet The People taps Hur as group CFO

MTP is a group of marketing agencies

Previously, Hur worked at 160over90

Based in New York, Innovatus Capital Partners targets lower middle market and middle market companies

Meet The People, which is backed by Innovatus Capital, has hired Lu Hur as group chief financial officer. Her appointment begins immediately.

“Meet The People is poised for even greater expansion in the coming year,” says MTP co-founder and Group CEO Tim Ringel in a statement. “And Lu offers us an unmatched level of expertise in driving business growth and ROI. We’re all very excited to pursue this next chapter in the evolution of MTP.”

Based in New York, Innovatus Capital Partners targets lower middle market and middle market companies. The firm has approximately $2 billion in assets under management.