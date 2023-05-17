Inside the deal: Bain Capital partner on CI Financial’s US wealth management business

The consortium of investors making the 20% minority investment include Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bain Capital, Flexpoint Ford, Ares Management and the State of Wisconsin.

In a tight macroeconomic environment, people often seek professional assistance to hedge their wealth against economic downsides, Bain Capital partner Cristian Jitianu said

With that thesis in mind, Bain Capital made a minority co-investment of $1 billion in CI Financial Corp’s US business recently.

The consortium of investors making the 20 percent minority investment include Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bain Capital, Chicago-based Flexpoint Ford, Los Angeles-headquartered Ares Management and the State of Wisconsin.

The platform is focused on the high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth client segment, Jitianu said, adding that since 2019, CI US has completed more than 20 add-ons. “The purpose of our investment is to provide the capital to continue to pursue the fast pace of M&A,” he said.

In looking for strategic acquisitions that fit into the CI strategy, the company will be looking for ways to expand the business capabilities that can attract more clients and to add certain products that are attractive to the overall business.

M&A will also focus on adding new geographic footprints and products that will solidify and scale the business in existing markets, Jitianu said.

Bain Capital has in its portfolio Carson Group, an Omaha, Nebraska-based wealth management business that the firm invested in in 2021.

The wealth management business is growing in the stressed economy of high interest rates, Jitianu said. “Rather than [clients] doing it themselves at the kitchen table, they tend to come and talk to a professional about how they should invest their savings. From that perspective, the value-add that the business gets to some extent is even higher in periods of economic uncertainty.”

The $1 billion investment gives the business an enterprise value of $5.3 billion. This represents 25.6x Q1 annualized adjusted EBITDA of CI US. The deal equity value is 3x CI Financial’s current equity market capitalization as of 10 May 2023.

A string of interest rate hikes by the Fed last year proved tough on both stocks and bonds. “Usually, those two things hedge each other and move in opposite directions, but last year they both declined,” Jitianu said.

CI US was initially trying to raise $1 billion through an IPO, when a group of investors approached the company with an idea for alternative financing.

“We reached out to the management team to see if they are interested in an alternative private investment given that the IPO markets are not functioning well at the moment. We managed to offer an attractive alternative,” he said.

Kurt MacAlpine, chief executive of CI, said in a statement the deal allows the company to “materially deleverage,” build relationships with long-term investors and create value for shareholders.

As part of the deal, the investors will nominate one person to the board who will join five others from the company, which has an 80 percent stake, to form a six member board.

The wealth management space is highly fragmented. “The industry has been rapidly consolidating because it’s becoming harder and harder for the smaller RIAs to deliver without being part of a larger platform,” Jitianu said.