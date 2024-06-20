Inside the deal: Why Advent invested in Fisher Investment

To view this content, you need to sign in.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
'This is the world's largest independent RIA and it has broken through in the financial services landscape to build a brand. It's very rare to be able to do that,' said David Mussafer, a managing partner at Advent International.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination