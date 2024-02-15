Inside the exit: Arlington sees double-digit multiple in J&J Worldwide sale

Earlier in February, Arlington announced the sale of J&J Worldwide to CBRE in a deal worth $1.05bn, including earn-outs.

Arlington Capital Partners exited its three-year ownership of J&J Worldwide Services to realize a double-digit exit multiple, managing partner Michael Lustbader told PE Hub.

Earlier in February, the PE firm based in Bethesda, Maryland, announced the sale of J&J, one of the largest facility operations and maintenance companies to government agencies, to publicly-listed CBRE Group in a deal worth $1.05 billion if earn-out conditions are met.

The target company doubled its EBITDA over the three-year holding period by Arlington, the PE principal said, with the company projected to generate $65 million of EBITDA in 2024.

“We build our portfolio companies to be ‘strategic must-have assets,’ and selling to strategics is attractive because they buy independent of economic cycles,” Lustbader said. The sale to CBRE came just before the target was to embark on a two-year period of pursuing accretive add-on acquisitions.

CBRE reached out to Arlington, and discussions around an acquisition picked up rapidly by mid-2023, Lustbader said, with the PE sponsor retaining JPMorgan Chase as its financial adviser.

For target financials, Arlington saw revenue and earnings growth across each J&J vertical. Its Mission Support division saw the most revenue growth. Before Arlington’s ownership, J&J did not focus on supporting military bases. Under Arlington, the Mission Support group saw global expansion to military outposts in Spain and Diego Garcia, an island naval base for Great Britain in the southern Indian Ocean.

“Arlington is focused on businesses that are doing something not like any of their competitors. The size and scale of their projects at J&J puts them apart from others,” Lustbader said. “There is significant franchise value to the business because of large, game-changing contracts they’ve won.”

J&J’s franchise value and government contracts were an attribute of the sale agreement with CBRE. The total transaction value of $1.05 billion includes a $250 million earn-out that is conditional on the service company executing on a few new large contracts in the 2025-26 timeframe.

While topline growth was strong during Arlington’s ownership period, EBITDA growth outpaced revenue growth as a result of operational improvements, which drove over 400 basis points of margin expansion, Lustbader noted.

Over Arlington’s tenure, J&J Worldwide also expanded organically, building its corporate composition by adding seven new manager level functions such as chief financial officer, chief growth officer, head of business development and general counsel, to name a few. At the same time the Austin, Texas-based company’s board was expanded to include three independent members from Arlington.

Formed in 1970, J&J’s founder Johnny Voudouris passed away in 2019. In early 2020 the company’s management conducted a sale process, where Arlington competed against a buyer universe of primarily strategic companies in the services market, Lustbader recalled.

Despite the cyclical decline in M&A volume and exits in particular, Arlington has been involved with 24 transactions over the past 12 months, which include platform deals, add-on acquisitions and exits such as J&J.

In 2022, Arlington sold another government services company, Octo Consulting, which provides IT modernization and digital transformation tools to the federal government, to IBM for undisclosed terms.

J&J represents Arlington’s first exit from Fund V, an LP fund from 2019 with $1.7 billion of capital commitments. Lustbader said Arlington still has a few remaining exits from its Fund IV (2016) and Fund V holdings, with more exits expected over the next couple of years from both LP funds.