Insight Partners and OA Private Capital lead growth recap of software firm Advantive

Insight Partners and OA Private Capital has led a recapitalization of Tampa-based Advantive, a provider of software for specialty manufacturing and distribution businesses. No financial terms were disclosed.

Advantive was formed in 2022 by TA Associates and ST6, a team of software operating executives.

TA remains the largest shareholder of Advantive and is also reinvesting in Advantive as part of the recapitalization.

“We created Advantive to capitalize on the growing and attractive segments within the manufacturing and distribution industries. The business has almost tripled its revenues and profits over the last two years, but most satisfying is the number of new jobs that have been created and opportunities for advancement afforded to Advantive employees,” said Hythem El-Nazer, managing director at TA in a statement. “We believe in the future opportunity of the business and are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Advantive’s management team, alongside our new co-investors, as we advance the Company’s mission.”

The transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks.

Since 1968, TA has raised $65 billion in capital to date and has over 150 investment professionals across offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong.