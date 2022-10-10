Insight Partners and TA to invest in software firm Aptean

With this investment, return backer TA will become the lead shareholder of Aptean.

Insight Partners and TA Associates have agreed to invest in Alpharetta, Georgia-based Aptean, a provider of enterprise resource planning and supply chain software. No financial terms were disclosed.

With this investment, TA will become the lead shareholder of Aptean. Moving forward, Charlesbank Capital Partners will continue as a shareholder while Vista Equity Partners will exit its stake in the company.

Aptean has more than 10,000 customers in over 20 industries who rely on its mission-critical ERP and supply chain applications to run their daily operations, spanning more than 50 countries. Key sectors for Aptean include both process and discrete manufacturing, as well as distribution.

“Driven by the company’s significant investment in new cloud SaaS based-applications and strategic acquisitions, Aptean’s organic growth rate has accelerated, providing significant tailwinds for the future,” said Hythem El-Nazer, a managing director at TA, and Mike Libert, director at TA, in a statement. “We are excited to make an additional growth investment in Aptean, and look forward to deepening our partnership with the Aptean management team, Charlesbank and now Insight.”

Eoin Duane, a managing director at Insight, will join the Aptean board of directors.

TA Associates targets technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer, and business services. TA has raised $47.5 billion in capital since its founding in 1968.

Insight Partners invests in software and technology. As of June 30, 2022, the firm has over $80 billion in regulatory assets under management.