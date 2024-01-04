Insight Partners-backed Dotmatics acquires software firm M-Star

M-Star is led by founder and President John Thomas

Dotmatics, which is backed by Insight Partners, has acquired Maryland-based M-Star, a computational fluid dynamics software company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Dotmatics is a provider of R&D scientific software.

“M-Star is known for its differentiated CFD analysis product, featuring accelerated analysis capabilities, superior user experiences, and rapid time-to-value compared to other market solutions,” said Thomas Swalla, CEO of Dotmatics in a statement. “Customers love that the software streamlines the process of managing complex fluid dynamics simulations by helping to get the ‘recipe’ right in a simulated environment before the physical environment, saving them significant time and budget.”

M-Star is led by founder and President John Thomas. M-Star will remain a standalone business within Dotmatics.

Dotmatics’ principal office is in Boston, with 14 offices and R&D teams located around the world.

Insight Partners invests in high-growth technology and software scaleup companies.