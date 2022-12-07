Insight Partners backs exec search firm Riviera Partners

The capital infusion will be used by Riviera Partners to scale into new markets and geographies.

Insight Partners has invested in Riviera Partners, an executive search firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

The capital infusion will be used by Riviera Partners to scale into new markets and geographies.

Riviera has completed thousands of searches for companies such as Bumble, GoFundMe, Uber, Upwork, Snowflake, Tricentis, CircleCI, Figma, Ambient.ai, Roblox, Bill.com, HackerRank, Zendesk, and Discord.

“Hiring is a critical component to a company’s success regardless of their stage, and we recognize that Riviera plays a large role in the health of the software ecosystem,” said Allyson White, managing director at Insight Partners in a statement. “We look forward to working with Riviera Partners as they continue to grow and place top technical leadership that will build the future generational companies.”

Riviera Partners recruits executive talent for software engineering, product management, and design.

Headquartered in New York City Insight Partners invests in software. As of June 30, 2022, the firm has over $80 billion in regulatory assets under management.