Insurance brokerage firm Tropolis grabs investment from Unity Partners

Unity Partners has made an investment in Tropolis, an Ann Arbor, Michigan-based insurance brokerage firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

“This partnership is a great example of our ‘Partner & Propel’ strategy, as we see a prime opportunity to bring on additional expertise and resources to Tropolis,” said John Block, CEO and co-founder of Unity Partners in a statement. “We’re confident that Jeff and the Tropolis team are the ideal partners to execute strategic M&A. We’ve been actively collaborating with them to build a pipeline of strong partner agencies that will help realize our goal of building an industry-leading platform.”

Tropolis CEO Jeff Mason, CFO Jim Ryans and CTO Ben Calnin are co-founders.

Unity Partners invests in the middle market. The private equity firm is based in Dallas and New York.

Tropolis was founded in 2023.