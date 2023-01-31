InTandem Capital-backed Vivo Infusion acquires CIVIC Infusion

In connection with the transaction, CIVIC’s co-founders Dr. Barry D. Stein and Dr. Robert M. Roteman will join Vivo Infusion as medical directors.

Vivo Infusion is a provider of infusion and injection care for patients suffering from compromised immune systems, infectious diseases and other medical conditions

CIVIC was founded in 2018

Headquartered in New York City, InTandem invests in healthcare companies

Vivo Infusion, a portfolio company of InTandem Capital Partners, has acquired Connecticut and New York-based CIVIC Infusion, a provider of infusion care. No financial terms were disclosed.

In connection with the transaction, CIVIC’s co-founders Dr. Barry D. Stein and Dr. Robert M. Roteman will join Vivo Infusion as medical directors.

CIVIC was founded in 2018.

“We are excited to welcome the CIVIC Infusion team to the Vivo family,” said Chris Reef, CEO of Vivo Infusion, in a statement. “CIVIC Infusion shares our commitment to providing exceptional and affordable care to patients with compassion and professionalism. Drs. Stein and Roteman have built a leading company in their local communities with an excellent reputation that we look forward to building upon. Together, with CIVIC Infusion, we will continue our mission of providing the best expert care while simultaneously reaching more infusion patients throughout the country.”

Vivo Infusion is a provider of infusion and injection care for patients suffering from compromised immune systems, infectious diseases, and other medical conditions. Vivo currently serves communities in Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Texas, with plans to expand into additional states.

Headquartered in New York City, InTandem invests in healthcare companies.