InTandem Capital-backed Vivo Infusion buys Specialty Infusion

Specialty Infusion was founded in 2018 by Elan Katz and Dr. Jake Deutsch

Specialty Infusion serves patients in New York, Massachusetts, and New Jersey

Based in New York City, InTandem invests in middle-market healthcare and insurance services companies

Vivo Infusion, which is backed by InTandem Capital, has acquired Specialty Infusion, a provider of ambulatory infusion and specialty pharmacy services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Vivo Infusion is a provider of accessible and affordable ambulatory infusion services.

With this acquisition, Vivo Infusion will advance to a combined 55 ambulatory infusion centers across ten states.

Specialty Infusion was founded in 2018 by Elan Katz, a pharmacist by background, and Dr. Jake Deutsch, board certified in emergency medicine.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Specialty Infusion team to the Vivo family,” said Chris Reef, CEO of Vivo Infusion in a statement. “Specialty Infusion has built a market-leading ambulatory infusion business by identifying an unmet market need and choosing to prioritize the needs of their patients by delivering a unique model for infusion care that they knew to be superior. This is the promise of the ambulatory infusion center experience, and we are delighted to be partners with Elan, Jake and the entire Specialty Infusion team who recognize the same promise that we do here at Vivo.”

Specialty Infusion serves patients in New York, Massachusetts, and New Jersey.

Based in New York City, InTandem invests in middle-market healthcare and insurance services companies. The private equity firm was founded in 2003.