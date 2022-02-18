Integrum to buy MerchantE

Integrum has agreed to acquire Alpharetta, Georgia-based MerchantE, a leading payments and commerce solutions provider. The seller was Cielo. No financial terms were disclosed.

New York — Integrum, an innovative investment firm focused on partnering with technology-enabled services companies, today announced that it has agreed to acquire MerchantE (“ME” or the “Company”), a leading end-to-end payment platform offering flexible and secure payment processing from Cielo, one of the world’s largest payments companies.

Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, MerchantE is a leading payments and commerce solutions provider serving the complex needs of mid-market B2B customers. The Company is a full-stack payments platform with front and back-end processing capabilities and direct connectivity to the major card brands. ME processes over $17 billion in payments volume across 13,000 merchants, making it a ‘Top 25’ provider of payment processing in the U.S.

The opportunity to invest in in MerchantE arose through Integrum’s industry relationship network and was a result of the firm’s reputation as a leading investor in the payments sector. Integrum team members have been actively involved for decades as investors, operators and board members of some of the world’s leading payments platforms, including First Data (now Fiserv), American Express, Uber and Veon Ltd.

“The U.S. payments sector is a large, growing market driven by the continued secular shift toward digital payments,” said Integrum Co-Founder Tagar Olson. “As a result of our team’s extensive experience and deep network, payments is a core investment focus for Integrum and we view MerchantE as an attractively-positioned platform in the sector.”

“We are extremely excited about the opportunity presented by MerchantE’s strong foundational technology and unified end-to-end processing capabilities,” said Ursula Burns, Co-Founder of Integrum. “We believe our team is uniquely positioned to partner with MerchantE to deliver meaningful value creation for our investors.”

“MerchantE is perfectly situated to take advantage of the rapidly changing payments landscape,” said Jeff Livingston, a member of Integrum’s Investment Committee. “We intend to continue the Company’s investments in their product, customer success and go-to-market capabilities to deepen and broaden their relationships with mid-market B2B customers.”

About Integrum

Integrum is an innovative investment firm focused on partnering with technology-enabled services companies in the financial and business services sectors. The firm was founded by a team of proven leaders with a vision to build a different type of investing platform benefiting from their diverse and complementary backgrounds and vast relationship network.