Invesco wraps up sophomore credit fund at $644m

Paul Triggiani is leading the investment strategy

Invesco Ltd managed US $1.4 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of June 30, 2022

Invesco was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta

Invesco Ltd has closed its second distressed credit and special situations fund at $644 million. Invesco Credit Partners Fund II’s limited partners include public and private pensions, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, asset managers and family offices.

The fund targets small capitalization companies where markets are generally less efficient and capital deployment tends to be less cycle dependent. The investment strategy is being led by Paul Triggiani, head of distressed credit and special situations for Invesco.

“Our primary focus is on small capitalization companies where we can target both inefficiencies as well as asymmetric returns while seeking to limit downside risk through a focus on senior positions in capital structures,” said Triggiani, in a statement. “Today’s market environment continues to provide a robust pipeline of opportunities both in the U.S. as well as in Europe.”

Invesco Ltd managed US $1.4 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of June 30, 2022. Invesco was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta.

ISSM is a fully integrated, global private credit platform with capabilities across broadly syndicated loans/CLO, direct lending, and distressed credit and special situations. ISSM managed over US $40 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022.