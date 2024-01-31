InvestBev backs beverage brand JuneShine

The capital infusion will be used to expand JuneShine's marketing and product line efforts.

JuneShine launched in June 2018 out of San Diego

Founded in 2015, InvestBev invests in the adult beverage sector

InvestBev manages over $185 million in assets

InvestBev has made a “seven-figure” investment in JuneShine, a hard kombucha and ready-to-drink spirits brand. No financial terms were disclosed.

The capital infusion will be used to expand JuneShine’s marketing and product line efforts.

On the transaction, Brian Rosen, founder and managing general partner of InvestBev, said in a statement, “JuneShine has everything we look for in a portfolio company: great-tasting products, a strong team, and a distinct point of view. The team not only created a new category in organic hard kombucha, but they have been a driving force in up-leveling the alcoholic beverage industry’s commitment to sustainability and transparency.”

JuneShine launched in June 2018 out of San Diego.

Founded in 2015, InvestBev, a division of Growth Beverage, invests in the adult beverage sector. InvestBev manages over $185 million in assets.