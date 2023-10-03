InvestBev infuses capital into Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits

InvestBev is a private equity firm that invests in the alcoholic drink sector

The firm is based in Chicago

InvestBev Group is a division of Growth Beverage

InvestBev Group has made a strategic investment in Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits, a cocktail brand.

This transaction will drive product development and retail expansion for the brand as well as back-office infrastructure support, according to a release.

US-based Thomas Ashbourne provides a line of five craft canned and bottled cocktails. The company is led by Cara Kamenev, CEO and founder. It has partnered with celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker, Neil Patrick Harris, Ashley Benson, Vanessa Hudgens, Rosario Dawson, and Playboi Carti.

Thomas Ashbourne will join InvestBev’s portfolio which includes Cann, Ten to One Rum, Pilot Project Brewing and Nomadica.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.