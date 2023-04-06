Investcorp and Trilantic-backed RoadSafe acquires traffic control products provider Highway Supply

RoadSafe is a provider of traffic control and pavement marking services.

This is RoadSafe’s ninth acquisition since entering into a strategic partnership with private equity firms Investcorp and Trilantic North America in 2021

Trilantic North America invests in the middle market

Trilantic targets the business services and consumer sectors.

RoadSafe Traffic Systems, which is backed by Investcorp and Trilantic North America, has acquired Albuquerque, New Mexico-based Highway Supply LLC, a provider of traffic control products and services. No financial terms were disclosed.

RoadSafe is a provider of traffic control and pavement marking services.

This is RoadSafe’s ninth acquisition since entering into a strategic partnership with private equity firms Investcorp and Trilantic North America in 2021.

“Highway Supply is an extremely attractive opportunity for RoadSafe. Its operations mirror RoadSafe’s core functionalities of traffic control services, product sales and pavement marking capabilities,” said Dave Meirick, CEO of RoadSafe, in a statement. “Coupled with a strong leadership team and operational excellence developed by Dub Girand and Steve Clark, our partnership with Highway Supply enables us to naturally expand our offerings into the New Mexico market.”’

Trilantic North America invests in the middle market. The firm targets the business services and consumer sectors.

Investcorp is a $50 billion global investment manager, specializing in alternative investments across private equity, real estate, credit, absolute return strategies, GP stakes, infrastructure, and insurance asset management.