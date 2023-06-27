Investcorp appoints Osnabrug and Wilkinson as investment partners

Osnabrug will be joining the ISCG team in New York at the end of the month while Wilkinson will come on board later this year.

Most recently, Osnabrug led the North American business services and healthcare direct private equity investment platform at an European-based private equity firm

Most recently, Wilkinson was co-chief investment officer and head of investments at Azimut Alternative Capital Partners

Investcorp manages $50 billion in assets

Investcorp has named Timotheus Osnabrug and Weston Wilkinson as investment partners for its Strategic Capital Group.

“We are extremely proud of the success that our GP staking platform has enjoyed since its inception in 2019,” said Rishi Kapoor, Co-Chief Executive Office of Investcorp. “We remain excited by our growth prospects as we continue to build out the team and identify talented mid-market GPs to partner with.”

Osnabrug will be joining the ISCG team in New York at the end of the month. Most recently, he led the North American business services and healthcare direct private equity investment platform at a major European-based private equity firm. Prior to that, he spent twelve years at KKR in several roles.

Wilkinson will be joining the ISCG team in New York later in 2023. Most recently, he was co-chief investment officer and head of investments at Azimut Alternative Capital Partners. Prior to that he was a director at Perella Weinberg Partners, where he was a senior member of the firm’s asset management business focused on corporate development.

Investcorp manages $50 billion in assets, including assets managed by third party managers.