Investcorp-backed RESA Power appoints Turner as CEO

RESA Power, which is backed by Investcorp, has named Norty Turner as CEO. He will be succeeding Monte Roach, who is retiring as CEO and has been named chairman of the board of directors. Roach will continue to be involved in day-to-day operations as Turner onboards into his new role.

Norty Turner, 50, a field-led industrial services business veteran, has held senior leadership roles with United Rentals, Riwal and Hertz Equipment Rental Corp.

“I could not be more thrilled with Norty agreeing to join RESA Power and lead the Company into the future,” said Roach in a statement. “Norty brings exactly the right set of experience and background to RESA Power at this critical inflection point of accelerated growth. His boundless energy, experience, and ability to connect with people on an individual level optimizes what makes RESA Power such a special place to work. Personally, I cannot wait to see what the future brings to RESA Power, with this awesome team in place and Norty minding the rudder.”

Prior to his new role at RESA Power, Turner was senior vice president, services and advanced solutions at United Rentals. Before joining United Rentals, he was CEO of Riwal. Prior to joining Riwal, Turner had a series of sales and operations roles at Hertz Equipment Rental Corp. beginning in 1995. He ultimately served as vice president of HERC EMEA and concurrently as president of Hertz Equipment France.

Turner has an undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and a master’s degree from North Carolina State University.

Based in Houston, RESA Power is a provider of power systems services and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment used in mission-critical environments.

As of June 30, 2022, Investcorp Group had $42.7 billion in total assets under management.