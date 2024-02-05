Investcorp backs Banner Ridge Partners

- Investcorp manages $50 billion in assets, including assets managed by third party managers
- Investcorp has 14 offices in the U.S., Europe, GCC and Asia
Investcorp has made an investment in Banner Ridge Partners, a New York and San Diego-based private markets investment firm. No financial terms were disclosed.
The capital infusion will be used to support Banner Ridge’s growth.
“Banner Ridge has established itself as a leader in identifying and partnering with top managers across distressed, special situations and credit,” said Anthony Maniscalco, a managing partner and head of ISCG in a statement. “We’re excited to be a partner for growth as the team capitalizes on opportunities in these attractive and growing markets.”
