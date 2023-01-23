Investcorp recruits Shaikh to co-head private credit business

Based in New York, Shaikh will co-lead the private credit business alongside current co-head Mike Mauer.

Investcorp has named Suhail Shaikh as co-head of the firm’s private credit business.

He joins from Alcentra, where he led their U.S. private credit business. Prior to that, he was a partner and senior investment professional at SLR Capital Partners (formerly Solar Capital Partners). His credit investing experience was preceded by a career in leveraged finance and advisory investment banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, CIBC World Markets and JP Morgan.

Investcorp Private Credit’s current co-head Chris Jansen, will take on an advisory role and retire later this year after ensuring a smooth transition.

“We are pleased with the strong momentum in Investcorp’s private credit business and I want to personally thank Chris for his partnership and all his contributions,” said Mauer in a statement. “Over the past months, we have expanded our product base and the addition of Suhail and his team’s expertise will only elevate our underwriting and sourcing capabilities, which will be additive to our platform.”

