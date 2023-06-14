Investindustrial-backed Arterex to buy medical device maker NextPhase

NextPhase is a provider of electromechanical devices, active implantable devices and single use disposables in North America

Arterex has a global manufacturing footprint with seven state-of-the-art facilities across the U.S. Mexico, Italy, and Egypt

Investindustrial is a European group of independently managed investment, holding and advisory companies with 13 billion euros of raised fund capital

Arterex, which is backed by Investindustrial, has agreed to acquire NextPhase, a medical device manufacturer. No financial terms were disclosed.

Arterex is a medical device company.

On the deal, Charles Stroupe, executive chairman of Arterex, said in a statement, “NextPhase is an outstanding addition to the Arterex portfolio of business. NextPhase is well positioned for growth, and strategically, and adds measurably to the Arterex multi-capability business strategy to better serve and grow our customer base. This acquisition is transformational and provides highly complementary manufacturing and assembly capabilities to the Arterex platform.”

NextPhase is a provider of electromechanical devices, active implantable devices and single use disposables in North America. In the U.S., NextPhase has a presence in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and New Jersey.

Arterex has a global manufacturing footprint with seven state-of-the-art facilities across the U.S. Mexico, Italy, and Egypt.

Investindustrial is a European group of independently managed investment, holding and advisory companies with 13 billion euros of raised fund capital.