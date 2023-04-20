Investment banks Harris Williams and Sixpoint Partners to merge

Harris Williams will continue to be led by co-CEOs Bob Baltimore and John Neuner.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, will be merging with Sixpoint Partners, a global investment bank focused on private capital advisory. The combined entity will provide clients with expanded advisory services including M&A, capital solutions and primary fund placement.

“Sixpoint has built a terrific business, providing the private equity community with service offerings that are complementary to and synergistic with our own,” said Neuner, in a statement. “For over 30 years, our private equity partners have trusted us to help them build their business through our M&A advice. The collective expertise of Harris Williams and Sixpoint will enable us to support our clients throughout the life cycle of their firms—from fundraising to generating returns.”

Sixpoint Partners is headquartered in New York with offices in Chicago, San Francisco, and London.