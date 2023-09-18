Invictus Growth Partners taps Abdul-Aleem as partner

In this role, Abdul-Aleem will spearhead all investor relations and capital solutions efforts for Invictus.

Invictus Growth Partners has named Zaid Abdul-Aleem as partner and head of partner and capital solutions.

In this role, Abdul-Aleem will spearhead all investor relations and capital solutions efforts for Invictus.

Most recently, he was managing director, global head of investor coverage of private funds advisory at Moelis & Company.

He was also a senior member of the private capital group at Greenhill & Company, and executive vice president, head of business development at Piedmont Advisors. Abdul-Aleem began his career at Morgan Stanley where he worked in mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets.

“Zaid has a proven track record and decades of experience working with many of the world’s most successful private equity firms,” said John DeLoche, co-founder and managing director of Invictus in a statement. “As we invest in top talent to support our mission to empower excellence, Zaid brings deep private markets expertise and industry relationships, as well as profound business acumen, that will enhance our investor relationships and engagements.”

Based in San Francisco, Invictus Growth Partners invests in machine learning-enabled cloud software, cybersecurity and fintech companies.