Iron Path acquires electric motors manufacturer TruTech

Iron Path Capital has acquired Minnesota-based TruTech Servo Motors & Systems, a provider of custom electric motors. No financial terms were disclosed.

The transaction represents the sixth platform investment completed by Iron Path Capital.

On the deal, Rob Reistetter, managing partner of Iron Path Capital, said in a statement: “TruTech has a strong reputation of supporting customers through its high-quality design and engineering capabilities, and we’re thrilled to partner with Ted and the rest of the TruTech team to support their continued expansion in the motion control and automation sectors.”

TruTech was founded in 2010.

Based in Nashville and Charlottesville, Virginia, Iron Path invests in the lower middle market. The private equity firm targets the healthcare and specialty industrial sectors.