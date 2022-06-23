Iron Path and CPI to invest in national pain management platform

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company advised CPI on the deal

The transaction represents the third platform investment completed by Iron Path Capital since its founding last year, and the first platform investment in Iron Path Fund I

CPI has clinics and ambulatory surgical centers across Texas, Ohio and Kentucky

Iron Path Capital has teamed up with Capitol Pain Institute to invest in creating a national pain management platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

CPI offers a broad range of services that include spinal cord and peripheral nerve stimulation, interspinous stabilization and fixation and posterior SI joint fusion. With clinics and ambulatory surgical centers across Texas, Ohio and Kentucky, CPI is focused on expanding its patient care across the West and Midwest to build a national platform.

On the transaction, Iron Path Capital co-founder Rob Reistetter said in a statement: “At Iron Path Capital, we partner with mountain climbers – leaders who share our vision to scale with passion and purpose. We see the opportunity to build on the success of CPI to create a national platform in a sector that provides crucial, humane care to some of the most in-need patient populations.”

The transaction represents the third platform investment completed by Iron Path Capital since its founding last year, and the first platform investment in Iron Path Fund I, L.P.

Based in Nashville and Charlottesville, Virginia, Iron Path Capital is a lower-middle market private equity firm focused on the healthcare and specialty industrial sectors.